Ministry expected to complete Lagilagi project

The Ministry of Housing is now waiting for a development lease to complete the LagiLagi Housing Development Project.

Permanent Secretary Sanjeeva Perera says the now deregistered charitable organization, People’s Community Network was given three leases to construct the housing units and a kindergarten.

PCN was provided funds to complete over 150 housing units and a kindergarten, however, they did not complete the project.

Perera says the development lease has expired and they are now in the process of acquiring those leases.

“They had completed 117 units so another 35 units plus the kindergarten is incomplete, that needs to be completed and then there is also issue of who should be housed in those 153 units. So there are some discussions and there are some concerns raised by people that certain people who are not eligible are living there as well. That whole exercise can be carried out once the lease is given and we have legal rights for that.”

The Government had started the project with PCN over 12 years ago to provide better housing for people living in informal settlements in Jittu Estate.

The government had provided a total of $12.7m for the project and PCN failed to deliver the housing units as promised.