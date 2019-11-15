Home

COVID-19

Its official, Olympic Games postponed

BBC news
March 25, 2020
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed until next year because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The event, due to begin on 24 July, will now take place “no later than summer 2021”.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he proposed to postpone the games for a year and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed.

The event will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite taking place in 2021.

In a joint statement, the organisers of Tokyo 2020 and the IOC say the unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the Covid-19 outbreak has seen the situation in the rest of the world deteriorating.

According to the BBC, the IOC had given itself a deadline of four weeks to consider delaying the Games but there had been mounting pressure from a host of Olympic committees and athletes demanding a quicker decision.

Canada became the first major country to withdraw from both events on Sunday, while USA Track and Field, athletics’ US governing body, had also called for a postponement.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons says the postponement is “the only logical option”.

The Olympics have never been delayed in their 124-year modern history, though they were cancelled altogether in 1916, 1940 and 1944 during World War One and World War Two.

