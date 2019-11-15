Home

PSV Drivers warned to adhere to Lautoka restrictions

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 11:50 am
Public Service vehicle drivers warned of revoked permits if they attempt to violate the restrictions in Lautoka.

Public Service vehicle drivers have been warned that their permits will be revoked if they attempt to violate the restrictions in Lautoka.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says this is following the reports that a taxi allegedly facilitated a person to breach the Lautoka Area Cordon.

Simpson says PSV operators must comply with the law and the restrictions in place.

He says the restriction is in place by Fiji Police and RFMF to protect the health, safety and well-being of all Fijians.

He says if any PSV operator is approached by any individual who seeks to attempt to breach the cordon then this matter must be reported immediately to the Fiji Police Force who will take appropriate action.

