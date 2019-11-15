Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Vice-Chancellor’s driver charged|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|Fourth patient was infected overseas|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|More passengers come forward|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 24, 2020 2:50 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging all Fijians to start practicing social distancing to help the country avoid a major catastrophe in relation to deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging all Fijians to start practising social distancing.

This is to help the country avoid a major catastrophe in relation to deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing Fiji’s fourth case of coronavirus, the Prime Minister says the ban on gatherings of 20 people or more remains in full effect.

Article continues after advertisement

He says all weddings, funerals, concerts, and sporting events should all be cancelled.

“Physical distancing means exactly that; keeping your distance from all people at all times. Two metres to be exact. Right now, wherever you are watching this, stop, and look around. Make sure everyone around you is at least an arm length away. That is what it means to physically distance.”

The PM adding that no matter where people are in Fiji, they should immediately start maintaining a two metre distance as much as humanly possible.

“I’ve seen images going around of people standing in line and congregating in Suva and other urban areas. All of that ends today. If you need to get in line, space yourself out properly and keep two metres between you and everyone else. Queue with the diligence that you could cough or sneeze at any moment, and queue with the compassion that that person could be your grandmother. But even if you lack those traits, know that police officers will be enforcing these measures everywhere in the country.”

He has also reminded restaurants to cut their seating and place a focus on take-away and delivery.

“If you run a business in an industry where remote work is possible, tell your workers to start working from home. We also highly discourage passenger travel to our outer islands. Shipping lines for freight will continue –– with increased bulk but decreased frequency –– to ensure food and other essential goods are supplied across our islands.”

The PM also reminding people not to indulge in panic buying.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.