Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon

Another fever clinic will soon open in the greater Suva area as the Ministry of Health ups the ante in the fight against COVID-19.

The Ministry says fever clinics are an important part of our response to the virus, as they give Fijians the ability to seek treatment without going to a hospital.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says it is important for his team to set up these clinics to help all Fijians who are affected.

“The whole reason of the fever clinic to say again is for anybody having flu and fever because it’s also the flu season, to present themselves at the fever clinic, so we can demarcate if that patient or that person has the likelihood of the normal flu at this time or that person has a possibility of having COIVID-19.”

Only those who have a fever should present themselves at a fever clinic.

There is no need for an appointment – just turn up and you will be assessed by a nurse.

The clinics are open from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm with additional hours for Lautoka clinics.

Valelevu Fever Clinic:

● Valelevu Multipurpose Court, Saqa Street

Lautoka Fever Clinics:

● Punjas Health Centre Carpark, Cakau Street

● Kamikamica Health Centre Carpark, Kamikamica Park

● Monday – Friday, 8am-10pm and Saturday – Sunday, 8am-4pm



Labasa Fever Clinics:

● Nasea Health Centre

● Empower Pacific Building (next to Ro Qomate Building)



Savusavu Fever Clinic

● Old Public Health Building (next to the hospital)



Taveuni Fever Clinic

● Taveuni Health Centre (Outside GOPD)

Nabouwalu Fever Clinic

● Dedicated tent outside Nabouwalu Hospital

