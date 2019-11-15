Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Vice-Chancellor’s driver charged|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|Fourth patient was infected overseas|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|More passengers come forward|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 24, 2020 2:04 pm
Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete

Another fever clinic will soon open in the greater Suva area as the Ministry of Health ups the ante in the fight against COVID-19.

The Ministry says fever clinics are an important part of our response to the virus, as they give Fijians the ability to seek treatment without going to a hospital.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says it is important for his team to set up these clinics to help all Fijians who are affected.

Article continues after advertisement

“The whole reason of the fever clinic to say again is for anybody having flu and fever because it’s also the flu season, to present themselves at the fever clinic, so we can demarcate if that patient or that person has the likelihood of the normal flu at this time or that person has a possibility of having COIVID-19.”

Only those who have a fever should present themselves at a fever clinic.

There is no need for an appointment – just turn up and you will be assessed by a nurse.

The clinics are open from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm with additional hours for Lautoka clinics.

Valelevu Fever Clinic:
● Valelevu Multipurpose Court, Saqa Street

Lautoka Fever Clinics:
● Punjas Health Centre Carpark, Cakau Street
● Kamikamica Health Centre Carpark, Kamikamica Park
● Monday – Friday, 8am-10pm and Saturday – Sunday, 8am-4pm

Labasa Fever Clinics:
● Nasea Health Centre
● Empower Pacific Building (next to Ro Qomate Building)

Savusavu Fever Clinic
● Old Public Health Building (next to the hospital)

Taveuni Fever Clinic
● Taveuni Health Centre (Outside GOPD)

Nabouwalu Fever Clinic
● Dedicated tent outside Nabouwalu Hospital

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.