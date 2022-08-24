10-year-old wins Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

10-year-old Reshav Pratap was crowned the winner of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest yesterday.

The Gospel Primary School student’s artwork, titled “Lightning Flame Breather” was handpicked as the best in Waku Doki category for children ages eight to11.

Pratap says art is a hobby he wants to pursue as a career in the future.

“The looks and how it looks like. That’s what I like about it. I love drawing.”

Reshav’s mother, Ragni Pratap says her son has always loved art since he started drawing at the age of 2.

“We were informed in June, so we were really excited and we were really surprised about this award that he won.”

530,000 children between the ages of 8 to 15 took part in the art contest from 78 countries.

Asco Motors Chief Executive, Ronald Kumar says the contest was an important opportunity for children to express their talent.

He says in some cases, it has sowed the seeds of a future career in the creative sphere.