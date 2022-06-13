Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce 'minor' Cabinet reshuffle

[Photo: RNZ]

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will unveil her promised Cabinet reshuffle this afternoon following a Labour caucus meeting to sign off on the changes.

MPs from around the country dialled into the conference call from 8am. Labour requires a vote to be held for new members to join the Executive.

A spokesperson for the prime minister confirmed Ardern would announce some “minor” changes to the Cabinet line-up at 3pm.

Ardern had earlier signalled she would refresh the team around the mid-year mark, which is not unusual for a government mid-term.

It is widely expected that Police Minister Poto Williams will be stripped of that portfolio.

Williams was appointed to the position after the 2020 election and has come under increasing pressure in recent months amid a spate of gang violence and shootings in Auckland.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon last week called for her to be replaced, saying she was out of her depth.

“Poto Williams may have skills better suited to other portfolios, but it is clear she is not equipped to be Police Minister, especially at a time when gang activity and violent crime are increasing,” Luxon said.

Under questioning in Parliament last week, Ardern said she retained confidence in Williams as Police Minister but declined to say whether Williams would keep the role after the next reshuffle.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is another who has faced sustained criticism from the opposition in recent months. Both National and ACT have described her as “missing in action” as China makes a push into the Pacific.

Mahuta is also responsible for the contentious Three Waters legislation in her role as Local Government Minister.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has also faced recent questions about his commitment to the job and to politics in general, with it widely known around Parliament that he was reluctant to contest the last election.