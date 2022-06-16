Covid 19: Government expected to announce removal of pre-departure tests

[Source: RNZ]

RNZ understands the government will be announcing the removal of pre-departure tests for international arrivals today.

People currently need to test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of departure.

However, it’s understood the requirement for entry back into New Zealand could be gone from early next week and was discussed by Cabinet on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Last month, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the full reopening of the international border was being delayed by visa processing, not public health concerns.

And in a statement last month ACT leader David Seymour said the government should immediately ditch pre-departure tests.

“Tourist operators say we’re not really open for business until we remove the friction from coming here,” he said.

“We have got our assumptions back to front. If the government cannot justify restricting people, it should stop restricting them. If the Minister can’t justify a reason for pre-departure testing, it’s time to dump it.”

When announcing the August reopening of the international border, the government signalled the requirement for a pre-departure test would be dropped by the time the international border fully re-opens at the end of July.