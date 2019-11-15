New Zealand
58 new cases today - total in NZ now 647
nzherald
March 31, 2020 12:38 pm
New Zealand, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. [Source: Newstalkzb]
There are 48 new confirmed and 10 probable Covid-19 coronavirus cases in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.
This brings the total number of cases to 647 since the start of the pandemic.
Bloomfield said while there had been a drop in the number, he didn’t think that it reflected a drop in the number of cases. The expectation was still that the number of cases would continue to rise.
Article continues after advertisement
Seventy-four people with coronavirus have since recovered, he said.
Fourteen people are in hospital – two people are in a stable condition in intensive care units.