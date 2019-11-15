Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
68 Fijians arrested for breaching curfew|COVID-19 Police operations boosted with body cameras|FNPF revises its unemployment withdrawal policy|No new COVID-19 cases: Dr Waqainabete|WAF disappointed with disruptions in supply|Lautoka residents claim vegetables running out|Hotel industry helps in COVID-19 fight|China donates $4.3m in cash and supplies for COVID-19|FNU Semester break extended|Few drivers in Nadi caught without curfew letters|20 checkpoints set up around Vanua Levu to monitor curfew|Man tests positive for COVID-19 after Fiji departure|No RFMF personnel to carry arms within Lautoka CBD|Minister disappointed with overcrowding in markets|Public Service Vehicle to cease operations before 10pm|Reduction in FNPF contribution is a positive mechanism|Dr Raju says nationwide curfew timely|Essential services to continue with conditions to be met|People not observing social distancing outside FNPF|Stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics says PM|Religious programs to air on FBC 2 platform|Man charged for spreading false information|Fiji Airways seeks interest for Nadi-Los Angeles recovery flights|EFL reaching out to Fijians who can be assisted|Almost $3m spent in COVID-19 response says Minister|
Fiji Stories World Stories

New Zealand

58 new cases today - total in NZ now 647

nzherald
March 31, 2020 12:38 pm
New Zealand, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. [Source: Newstalkzb]

There are 48 new confirmed and 10 probable Covid-19 coronavirus cases in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

This brings the total number of cases to 647 since the start of the pandemic.

Bloomfield said while there had been a drop in the number, he didn’t think that it reflected a drop in the number of cases. The expectation was still that the number of cases would continue to rise.

Article continues after advertisement

Seventy-four people with coronavirus have since recovered, he said.

Fourteen people are in hospital – two people are in a stable condition in intensive care units.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.