Tennis players set for West Pacific Regional Qualifiers

The Junior Tennis players will have their final training session today from 9am to 1pm at the Victoria Tennis Courts on Disraeli Road in Suva.

This is before they depart for Vanuatu to compete in the West Pacific Regional Qualifiers Championship from May 1st to 7th.

Tennis Fiji is sending a team of 22 Junior Tennis Players, a Head Coach, an Assistant Coach, and a Team Manager to represent Fiji in this regional qualifier event.

Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea will compete with Fiji.

The winning teams from this qualifier will then compete in the Pacific Oceania Junior Championship against the East Pacific Region and the North Pacific Region.

Fiji will be represented by boys and girls from under 12, 14, and 16.