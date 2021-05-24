Vancouver 7s quarter-finalists confirmed

The top eight teams from the Vancouver 7s group stages have booked its places in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

South Africa and Kenya advanced from Group A, Ireland and Great Britain made it through from B with Group C leader the USA and hosts Canada.

Best third-place finishers from Group A and B, Spain and Hong Kong are also through.

The first quarter-final starts at 4.20am with Ireland facing Hong Kong followed by USA and Kenya at 4.42am.

It will be a tussle between hosts Canada and Great Britain in the third quarter-final at 5.04am while South Africa takes on Spain at 5.26am.

You can watch all these matches live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channel.