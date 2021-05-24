Home

Solid start for top teams at Vancouver 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 19, 2021 7:22 am

Great Britain, South Africa, and the USA started with commanding performances at the Vancouver 7s this morning.

All three teams recorded big wins against their opponents at BC Place.

Great Britain were too good for the Waisale Serevi coached Jamaican side defeating them 24-5.

South Africa dished out a major 53-nil smacking of Mexico while the USA outclassed Chile 33-5.

The hosts, Canada looks good at their home ground with a 24-5 win over Germany, and Kenya doesn’t look too bad after a 17-5 win over Spain.

Ireland also started on a winning note defeating Hong Kong 17-14.

The Vancouver 7s tournament continues and you can watch all the action on FBC TV and FBC Sports channel.

