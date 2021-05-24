Serevi guides Jamaica in Vancouver 7s

Rugby 7s legend Waisale Serevi continues to give back to the sport.

In a social media post today, Serevi announced his return to the sevens circuit as the coach of the invitational side, Jamaica.

Serevi thanked the Jamaican Rugby Football Union for having faith in him given that he has been away from coaching for 14 years.

He says he is honoured to lead the team and is excited for an action pack Vancouver 7s tournament.

Jamaican Rugby on Instagram posted the excitement of making their world rugby sevens debut under the leadership of maestro, Serevi.

The Vancouver 7s starts tomorrow and you can watch all the live action on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.