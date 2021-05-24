Home

Sevens

Next job for Fijiana 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 12:58 pm

The Fijiana 7s team is expected to march into camp soon.

Coach Saiasi Fuli has been assessing some new recruits that are expected to join the extended squad in preparation for the Commonwealth Games and World Cup.

Fuli says at the moment, the team is still mapping its plans while awaiting confirmation from World Rugby and Oceania Rugby on the possible dates for qualifying tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to go through a process of qualification which is the Oceania. It’s quite difficult right now in terms of our team to plan what’s ahead because there’s disruptions regarding COVID-19.”

The national coach adds they have been in constant contact with Oceania Rugby who will set a date early next year.

“I believe it’s the understanding from World Rugby, Oceania and Fiji Rugby to lock the dates for the tournaments to compete and qualify in.”

Adi Cakobau School sprinter, Naomi Navuga will be one of the new faces that will join the national squad in camp next week.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Vancouver 7s live on Sunday and Monday on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

