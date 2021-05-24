Home

Sevens

Newbies to bring the heat in Vancouver 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 18, 2021 4:55 pm
[Source: USA 7s Twitter]

New inclusions into the USA 7s team are heading into the Vancouver 7s tournament with high confidence.

Captain, Kevon Williams says the youngsters are hyped up for their debut as the team eyes the top prize.

The team has seven new players that will earn their first cap, including Fijian-born former Marist Brother High School student, Jerome Nale.

Article continues after advertisement

Williams says it will be interesting to see what the new players will bring.

“These guys coming in and they have their style of rugby and we are trying to see how their style of rugby fits in with the system. It’s good, they are doing really well, their catching on quick and it’s exciting to see what they have to offer.”

Williams says they are trying to get the new players up to speed and are confident of a robust performance this season.

Watch Nale and the USA 7s team in action at the Vancouver 7s tournament starting tomorrow, on FBC TV and FBC Sports channel.

