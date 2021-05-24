Reds eager to face Drua and Moana Pasifika

The Queensland Reds are looking forward to meeting not only the Australian Super Rugby clubs but also newcomers Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.

With the addition of these two Pacific Island clubs, Reds Captain Liam Wright knows that this year’s Super Rugby tournament will be different.

Wright says as reigning champions, they are conscious that they have a target on their back.

“I think there is a lot to work on and build on those things that began last year but unfortunately it didn’t show up in the season. We will keep moving forward. We are happy with just betting Aussies teams, we want to go and compete against everyone, having the Moana Pasifika teams and Drua will be really exciting as well.”

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua team will kick off its Super Rugby campaign on Friday against the Waratahs at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta, Australia.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.