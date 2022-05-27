Narawa to see parents after two years

It’s a special trip to Fiji for Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa as he’ll be seeing his parents after more than two years.

The 22 year old will start on the wing for the side tomorrow while Pita Gus Sowakula has been named at number eight.

Speaking to FBC Sports after arriving with the team at Nadi International Airport, he says it’s great to back home.

Narawa says it’ll be an exciting game as he’ll also come up against one of his schoolmates from Queen Victoria School.

“It’s good to be back home here. I think it’s been almost three years since I got here, I’m excited to be back and see mom and dad, I got Tevita Ikanivere, Meli Derenalagi, I went to school with those boys’.”

It’s been six years since Narawa last played in Fiji as he did it with his QVS side in the 2016 Deans final win over Marist Brothers High School at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Chiefs play the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.