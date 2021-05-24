Aumua joins Tavatavanawai in Moana Pasifika

Another player with links to Fiji has signed for Moana Pasifika.

Tasman Mako midfielder Levi Aumua is the latest inclusion in the Moana Pasifika side for the 2022 Super Rugby season.

Aumua’s father is Samoan and his mother is Fijian, so he is eligible to play for Manu Samoa or the Flying Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Born in New Zealand but Australian-raised, Aumua will join Fijian winger Timoci Tavatavanawai in Moana Pasifika.

The former- Blues center returned to New Zealand after the Japanese Top League season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The 27-year-old is back with Tasman for the 2021 provincial rugby season and has racked up a total of 35 games for the Mako since his debut in 2017.

In 2015, he made his first-class rugby debut for French Top 14 club, Bordeaux Bègles, before returning to Australia to play in the National Rugby Championship (NRC).

In his second season with Brisbane City, he made the move back across the ditch to Nelson where he was selected in the 2017 Tasman Mako squad.

He played 27 games between 2017 and 2019 and secured his first Super Rugby contract with the Chiefs in 2018.

Aumua was a pivotal player for the Mako team that won the Premiership in 2019 and was an exciting inclusion into the 2021 squad.