Titans notch first NRLW win

The Titans secured its first win in the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership with a 26-16 victory over the Roosters at WIN Stadium.

Gold Coast raced to a 10-0 early with debutante Jasmine Peters crossing in the fourth minute before veteran Karina Brown grabbed the first NRLW try of her.

The Roosters needed to be next to hit back and did through second-gamer Leianne Tufuga, who finished off a last pass from Jess Sergis out wide.

Article continues after advertisement

Errors continued to creep into the Roosters’ game, however, with a nasty one from the kick-off allowing the Titans to pounce on field position and score their third of the afternoon through Tazmin Gray.

Two missed opportunities from Lauren Dam brought relief for the Roosters but John Strange’s side struggled to hold the ball for a consecutive week to apply any real pressure on the opposition.

A darting effort from Brittany Breayley-Nati looked to have sealed the win for the Titans but back-to-back tries to Sarah Togatuki and Olivia Kernick got the Roosters within reach late.

Breayley-Nati had the last laugh, however, to finish off a Steph Hancock offload to go over on fulltime.

[Source: NRL.com]