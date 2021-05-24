Tedesco creates history

Sydney Roosters captain and fullback James Tedesco has been awarded the prestigious Jack Gibson Medal at the club’s 2021 Awards Night.

Tedesco has created history, becoming the second player in Rooster’s history to claim the prestigious award four times, and the first to do so on four consecutive occasions.

Taking over the captaincy duties in 2021 following the mid-season retirements of Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner, Tedesco led the side through immense adversity and played a major role in the Roosters’ charge to the second week of finals with a number of match-winning performances throughout the year.

Article continues after advertisement

While Tedesco enjoys another achievement, four teams will be in action this weekend charging for premiership.

On Friday, the Rabbitohs face the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm while the Storm take on the Panthers on Saturday at 6pm.

You can watch the Storm/Panthers match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]