Rugby League

Second win for Broncos in NRLW

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 6, 2022 3:16 pm
[Source: Nrl.com]

The Broncos continued its winning run in the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership with a comfortable 28-10 victory over Knights.

Brisbane wasn’t at their best in slippery conditions at WIN Stadium but combined enough well in key moments to record their second win of the season.

Tries to Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton set the tone for a 12-0 lead before Shenae Ciesiolka produced a fine effort to score the side’s third of the afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Broncos debutant Hagiga Mosby then had a moment to remember when she finished off a scrum play on the left edge to score a try on debut.

Newcastle had no one to blame but themselves, given their poor completion rates and execution cruelling them.

Tries to Knights pair Maitua Feterika and Jayme Fressard got the side within reach of a late comeback before a try through Broncos veteran Amy Turner sealed the win.

[Source: NRL.com]

