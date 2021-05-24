Seci and Serulevu join French clubs

Two Kaiviti Silktails players have moved on to greener pastures, signing contracts to play for rugby league clubs overseas.

Kaivit Silktails Chief Executive Steven Driscoll in an interview with FBC Sports, revealed that Pio Seci and Maika Serulevu have signed contracts for two French-based clubs.

25-year-old Serulevu has signed for first division club, Carcassonne XIII while Seci joins Avignon

Driscoll says the duo has the full support of the Silktails.

“We have been working closely with those guys and helping them. Obviously, when they received their offers, we helped guide them through that path. They would’ve been selected to come back but in the end it’s a really good result for them and for the program so, we’ve encouraged those guys to take those opportunities up.”

The duo will be part of their respective clubs for the 2021-2022 season.

Serulevu will be the third Fijian to join Carcassonne XIII after Jowasa Drodrolagi and Lasarusa Tabu.