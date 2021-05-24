Home

Rugby League

Raiders captain to start in reserve grade

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 8, 2022 12:52 pm
[Source: NRL]

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has made a huge call on Jarrod Croker, with the skipper set to start the year in reserve grade.

Crocker played only 12 games for Canberra last year before suffering a knee injury.

Since his return coach Stuart believes, Crocker needs more time.

Article continues after advertisement

Ryan Sutton is also expected to join his experienced teammate in NSW Cup after being left out of Canberra’s top 17 to play the Sharks.

This follows his news of linking with the Bulldogs next season.

Round one of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Panthers facing the Sea Eagles at 9.05pm.

On Friday at 7pm the Riders meet the Sharks while Broncos play Rabbitohs at 9.05pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday beginning with the Roosters taking on the Knights at 4pm, Warriors meet Dragons at 6.30pm and West Tigers battle Storm at 8.35pm.

Eels face Titans at 5.05pm on Sunday while Cowboys and Bulldogs round up round one at 7.15pm.

 

[Source: foxsports.com]

