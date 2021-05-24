Kikau, Koroisau to start, Lumelume replaced

Fiji Bati duo Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau will start for the Panthers in Saturday’s epic semi-final clash against the Storm.

The two have been named in the run-on list for Penrith.

Koroisau takes his usual position at hooker while Kikau may be subject to change.

NRL.com reports, although Kikau has been named to start, he may come off the bench due to concerns over his ankle injury.

For the Storm, Isaac Lumelume goes back to the reserves with Josh Addo-Carr replacing him on the wing.

Tui Kamikamica has been listed on the interchange.

The Panthers face the Storm on Saturday at 6pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

On Friday, the Rabbitohs take on the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

[Source: Nrl.com]