Rugby League

Karawalevu hoping for NRL debut

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 7, 2022 6:20 am

Former Naitasiri fullback Vuate Karawalevu is hoping his time to run out in the Roosters jumper will soon come.

Karawalevu is part of Sydney’s development squad and got a taste of NRL action when he featured in the first pre-season trials against the Raiders.

The NRL is a whole new level of rugby, and Karawalevu says he’s working hard to ensure he makes it into the final 23.

“The aim is to play NRL and hopefully get my debut sooner than later. It is just going to training every day and doing the right thing and ticking every box as it comes.”

Working under the guidance of Trent Robinson, has been a good learning experience says the Kadavu lad.

“It’s been special every day, learning new things, learning new words and getting new tips on how to do this and that. He is a humble man.”

The Rooster will face the Knights on Saturday in the first round of the NRL at Sunshine Coast Stadium in Brisbane Australia.

