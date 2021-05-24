Home

Rugby League

Addo-Carr and Smith ready for Saturday

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 6:57 am
Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr

Melbourne Storm winger, Josh Addo-Carr has confirmed he will be right to return from his hamstring injury for Saturday’s preliminary final.

Addo-Carr has not played since round 24 but the star winger revealed yesterday he would be good to go when the Storm line up against Penrith at Suncorp Stadium.

Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith also said he was a certain starter after he narrowly avoided a facial fracture following a head clash with Manly’s Josh Aloiai in week one of the finals.

Article continues after advertisement

The Storm takes on the enthusiastic Panthers on Saturday at 6pm.

On Friday at 9.50pm, the Rabbitohs face the Sea Eagles.

