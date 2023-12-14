Saukuru aware of Hockey's urgent appeal

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation]

Minister for Sports Jese Saukuru recognizes the financial difficulties faced by the Fiji Hockey Federation ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup in Oman.

In an interview with FBC Sports, he says the Sports Commission and the Ministry of Sports will try to find a solution.

Saukuru says that the federation had the opportunity to apply for a grant in July, but they did not take advantage of that option.

“They were eligible to apply in July but they did not do that so the sports commission and the ministry of youth and sports have met today to discuss a way forward.”

Attempts to get a comment from Sports Commission Executive Chair Peter Mazey were unsuccessful as they are still in a meeting.

The World Cup will be held in Oman on the last week of January 2024.

Fiji Hockey has created a GoFundMe page and so far have managed to get $300AUD.