Fiji Hockey seeks support for historic World Cup bid

Women's Hockey team

The Fiji Hockey Association is urgently seeking financial support for the national men’s and women’s team’s historic maiden appearance in the 2024 FIH Hockey World Cup in Oman.

Our national hockey teams qualified for the prestigious event after winning bronze medals at the Oceania Cup in Australia in July.

To help fund their travel expenses, the Association has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $100,000.

The national hockey body says each player aims to raise $3,000, and the association is actively seeking an additional $235,000 to cover the entire trip.

Both the men’s and women’s teams are currently in the Solomon Islands to participate at the Pacific Games.

The Fiji Hockey Association says while both teams are chasing medals at the regional competition, it will also serve as an ideal platform to prepare them for the World Cup.

The FIH Hockey World Cup will be held from the 24th to the 31st of January next year.

16 teams will compete in the men’s and women’s categories.