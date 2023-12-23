Fiji Hockey keen to showcase talent on global stage

The Fiji Hockey men’s and women’s teams are optimistic to showcase their talent to the world despite grappling with financial challenges.

Men’s Coach for the World Cup, Sean Corrie is confident in his team’s ability to perform well next month.

Corrie is encouraged by attitude of the players.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to show the World, we want to show Oman and share our culture with them and share our talent and let them know that this small dot in the ocean, that is not visibly on the map can play hockey, is a country to be reckoned with. We want to show the world, the people what Fiji is about.”

Corrie feels a sense of national pride propelling the team forward as they seek funding for their journey to the World Cup.

The Hockey 5s World Cup will be held from the 28th to the 31st of next month in Muscat, Oman.