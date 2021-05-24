Tottenham stages last-minute win

Tottenham staged the latest-ever comeback to win 3-2 against Leicester City today.

Tottenham was losing to Leicester after 94 minutes but within two minutes, Steven Bergwijn had scored two goals to seal the win.

As an extra reward for Tottenham, the victory took the team above fierce rival Arsenal and into fifth place in the league.

