Three teams have made it to the semi-finals of the Punjas Battle of the Giants.

Bargain Box Ba was the first team to qualify and following them are All in One Builders Nadi and Farmtrac Tractors Labasa.

Ba topped its pool with six points recording two consecutive wins.

The final match between Labasa and Nadi today will decide the semifinal lineup.

Labasa will face Nadi today at 5pm.