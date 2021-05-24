Serritslev wants to see improvements

National football head coach, Flemming Serritslev hopes to see more improvements in performances in round eight of the Digicel Premier League on Sunday.

A notable change from last weekend’s game were passing skills which the Dane hopes will be maintained in the years to come.

Serritslev says the level of competition can only improve with more training.

“I would not say that it was top level but after two weeks of training with the national team with their club sides, the physical level was not so bad”

However according to Serritslev, the players are now more tactical with their passing which is a positive indicator.

“I’m very much hooked on their passes, it means that they are playing their passes in the correct angle and with the correct speed.”

Serritslev hopes players will continue to hone their skills which will be a turning point for Fiji Football in the international stage.

Meanwhile, Digicel Premier League resumes tomorrow.

Rewa will face Suva at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.

In another Digicel Premier League match, Nadroga battles Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Navua versus Lautoka at Uprising.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM for the Nadroga/Nadi match.

The DSL also resumes on Sunday with Rewa facing Ba at the ANZ Stadium and Suva takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Resort ground.