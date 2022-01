Rewa aims for first Futsal IDC title

Extra Supermarket Rewa Futsal will be gunning for its first Digicel Futsal Inter-district championship title this weekend.

Rewa has been trying to make a name for itself in Futsal after the tournament was revived four years ago.

Team manager Peter Cecil says they are confident of ending Suva’s winning run by Sunday.

“For the last two weeks, we’ve been training at the indoor court. Players have been responding well and so far no injuries so, so far it’s good”.

Cecil says a few district reps will boost their performance in the four-day event.

“We have a few of those players and national reps are still in the camp and they are not available but then again our preparation is good with the same players joining in, we’re looking positive for the tournament”.

Rewa will play its first game against Lami at 8pm tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva - Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa - Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa - Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba - Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba - Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL