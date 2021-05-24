Home


Rakiraki ready to debut in Futsal IDC

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 24, 2022 12:30 pm
Rakiraki futsal team [Source: Fiji Football]

The Rakiraki Futsal side has opted to take the underdogs tag into their first Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship.

With whatever little resources they have, Rakiraki has been preparing well knowing how intense the competition will be this weekend.

Team manager, Shelvin Ram says they’re not leaving any stone unturned and the team’s morale is high in the camp.

Ram says playing on the much professional futsal pitch is something the team is looking forward to.

Rakiraki is in a tough pool with defending champions Suva, Rewa, and Lami.

The Maroons will open their campaign against defending champions Suva on Thursday at 5pm at Vodafone Arena.

