Football
Nigeria top group after cruising to win
January 20, 2022 7:31 am
Nigeria celebrate after scoring one of their goals [Source: Africa Cup of Nations/Twitter]
Nigeria has become the only side at the Africa Cup of Nations to win all three group games after its 2-nil win over Guinea-Bissau today.
Nigeria took time to warm up, and in time gave way to Umar Sadiq who opened the scoring shortly after the break.
Captain William Troost-Ekong sealed the win after tapping into an empty net after fine work by Moses Simon.
Bro, #TeamNigeria got a backup squad in the stands. 😂#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | @NGSuperEagles | @thenff pic.twitter.com/GwgqnJHcag
— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 19, 2022
NAIJA FEVER! 🤩
IT IS A WAY OF LIFE! 🇳🇬#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #TeamNigeria | @NGSuperEagles | @thenff pic.twitter.com/zJmXKKxvci
— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 19, 2022