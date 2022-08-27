Navua holds off Rewa

Aldex Trading Navua FC came from behind to hold Rewa to a 2-all draw in the 2022 Punjas Battle of the Giants Tournament at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Tevita Waranivalu took Rewa into a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute of the second half.

Ilisoni Tuinawaivuvu extended the lead for Rewa in the 60th minute.

Navua’s Netani Doli put Navua on the scoreboard in the 80th minute while Suliano Doli got the equaliser in the 90th minute.

Rewa will face Bargain Box Ba tomorrow in its final group match at 3 pm.

Navua will face Naidu Holdings Ltd Lautoka at 1pm.

