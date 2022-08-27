Nadroga and Labasa settle for a draw

Nadroga put on a strong performance to hold Labasa to a 1-all draw at the Punjas Battle of the Giants at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Stallions who were coming off a nil-all draw against Nadi yesterday, were hungry for a win.

Nadroga let their guards down in the 14th minute, and Labasa took advantage of the situation, giving way to Christopher Wasasala to score the opener, and give them the lead.

A minute Nadroga scored the equalizer from Tomasi Tuicakau.

After a stalemate second half, the game ended in a draw.

Labasa now has one win and a draw, while Nadroga has two draws.