Nadi continues unbeaten run

All In One Builders Nadi dominated its match against Farmtrac Tractors Labasa with a 2-nil victory in the final Punjas Battle of the Giants pool match this evening.

Nadi opened the scoresheet in the 8th minute of play with a goal from Solomon Islander Jaygrey Sipakana.

Rahul Krishna scored in the 47th minute of the first spell to give Nadi a comfortable 2-0 lead

Article continues after advertisement

The green machines maintained its dominance throughout the second half of the game to finish on top of its pool.

Nadi will face BOG defending champion Rewa in the semi-finals while Ba faces Labasa.

These teams have a week to regather before the finals next weekend.