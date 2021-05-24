Nadi aware of Nadroga’s strength

Nadi has a clear idea of what Nadroga will be bringing tomorrow as they clash for the second round of the Digicel Premier League.

Nadi is desperate for a win this time after being defeated 3-nil by Tailevu Naitasiri last weekend.

Nadi President, Mun Sami Chetty says there has been a lot of errors that cost the team the game.

Chetty says the players will not underestimate the strong Nadroga side.

“Nobody should be underestimating Nadroga because Nadroga is a very good side and it is being coached by Mohammed, he was one of our development officers in Nadi so he knows how Nadi plays so it will be a good game against Nadroga”.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 NASINU 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 NAVUA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 REWA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 NADROGA 1 0 0 1 1 3

-2 0 NADI 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Nadi will face Nadroga at 12pm as the first triple-header match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lautoka will face Navua at 2pm while Ba faces Suva at 4pm.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Sunday will see Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the Rewa and Labasa match is currently underway at Subrail Park.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa - Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi - Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri - Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka - Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba - Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 3 - 0 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



