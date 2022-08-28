Lautoka shuts Navua out of BOG

Naidu Holdings Ltd (NZ) Lautoka is in contention for a spot at the Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-final after defeating Aldex Trading Navua in the last Group B match this afternoon.

The sugar city side broke the dry spell in the 24th minute of the second half with a header from Aporosa Yada.

A free kick in the last eight minutes coupled with a red card for Navua’s Simione Damuni provided an advantage for Lautoka.

Damuni was sent off the field with a red card for violent conduct and as a result, the team played with only 10 players towards the dying minutes of the second spell.

However, Navua put pressure on Lautoka, but the sugar city side proved too strong.

Lautoka now awaits the result from the match between semi-finalist Ba and BOG defending champion Rewa to determine whether they will be in the semi-final for this year’s BOG.

Rewa will need to beat Ba to qualify for the semi-final.