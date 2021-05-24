Football
It depends on the players says Swamy
October 29, 2021 4:29 pm
Action from the Nadroga vs Navua DPL clash last Sunday
Nadroga is not resting on its laurels after last week’s match knowing another huge task awaits this Sunday.
The side got off to a good start with new coach Kamal Swamy, sweeping home the much needed three points.
Swamy says winning is vital for them to stay in the premier division next season but, all will depend on the players and how they can remain consistent.
“If they want to stay in the premier division, they have to lift up their performance and that is what they did. So, if they continue the rhythm from here then for sure, we will stay in the premier division.”
Swamy having also coached Nadi is well familiar with the caliber of the players.
He says they will remain positive and let their performance speak for itself.
The Stallions travel to Prince Charles Park on Sunday where they face Nadi at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.
In other matches at 3pm, Rewa faces Suva at ANZ Stadium and Lautoka takes on Navua at the Uprising Resort Ground.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|13
|REWA
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|12
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|BA
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|+1
|10
|NADI
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|8
|+1
|10
|SUVA
|7
|2
|1
|4
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|NAVUA
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|NADROGA
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|TBC
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park