It depends on the players says Swamy

Nadroga is not resting on its laurels after last week’s match knowing another huge task awaits this Sunday.

The side got off to a good start with new coach Kamal Swamy, sweeping home the much needed three points.

Swamy says winning is vital for them to stay in the premier division next season but, all will depend on the players and how they can remain consistent.

“If they want to stay in the premier division, they have to lift up their performance and that is what they did. So, if they continue the rhythm from here then for sure, we will stay in the premier division.”

Swamy having also coached Nadi is well familiar with the caliber of the players.

He says they will remain positive and let their performance speak for itself.

The Stallions travel to Prince Charles Park on Sunday where they face Nadi at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

In other matches at 3pm, Rewa faces Suva at ANZ Stadium and Lautoka takes on Navua at the Uprising Resort Ground.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 6 4 1 1 6 4 +2 13 REWA 7 3 3 1 9 4 +5 12 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 BA 7 3 1 3 8 7 +1 10 NADI 7 2 4 1 9 8 +1 10 SUVA 7 2 1 4 4 6 -2 7 NAVUA 7 1 2 4 5 8 -3 5 NADROGA 7 1 2 4 5 10 -5 5