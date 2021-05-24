Futsal teams given ample time to prepare

The Fiji Football Association has gone a step further in preparing various districts for the Digicel Fustal Inter District Championship.

The Association completed zonal competitions last month, in time for the Futsal IDC and giving teams enough game time.

Tailevu Naitasiri, Suva, Rewa, and Lami who competed in the zonal competition will be teams to look out for, but newcomers like Rakiraki should also not be ruled out.

Fiji Football competitions manager Amitesh Pal says teams will be coming in fully prepared.

“We expect some good futsal from them as well. We have some big teams like Suva who have won the last three seasons of the competition and we have ever-improving teams like Rewa Futsal and Lami Futsal.”

Eight teams will be competing over the next four days.

Defending champions Suva will kick start the competition against newcomers Rakiraki tomorrow.