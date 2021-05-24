Work continues to preserve coastal marine environment

The Fijian Government will continue working closely with its consortium partners to establish and preserve our coastal marine environment.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya, while at the third and final day of the National Seascape Symposium held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Minster Koya reiterated the importance of Fiji’s local coastal communities and the need to be at the forefront of working towards protecting our marine resources.

Koya also stated that through the National Ocean Policy and Climate Change Act, Fiji has pledged to sustainably manage its ocean by 2030 with 30 percent designated as Marine Protected Areas.

He says Fiji has also pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050 as well as a carbon-free domestic maritime transport sector.