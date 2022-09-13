Walesi package for Seaqaqa Primary School

[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama provided a Walesi set-top box and a TV to Seaqaqa Primary School yesterday.

Bainimarama says this is part of the government’s initiative which will help bridge the digital gap in Fijian communities.

He adds the digital switchover exercise, where broadcasters have ceased their analogue transmission services and switched to Walesi has been completed in Viti Levu.

Bainimarama says similar exercise will commence in the Northern Division next Monday.

“Free to Air Broadcasters have switched off and decommission their Analog transmitters across Viti Levu at the end of June 2022.The Digital Switch over project for the Northern Division will commence on Monday the 19th September 2022 aiming to reach a total of over 40,000 households.”



He says Walesi has connected 580 communities, villages and schools across the country.



Over 700,000 users are currently using the WALESI App.