Stay indoors, do not take risks: PM Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says all Fijians need to shelter indoors until the all clear is given by authorities.

He says people are continuing to take unnecessary risk despite continuous reminder that all roads on Viti Levu are shut.

Bainimarama says as Kadavu braces for the worst of TC Harold, people need to adhere to all directives being dished out.

“We have received reports of vendors and farmers, who have been trying to sell produce despite the severe weather. This needs to end. Everyone needs to immediately shelter indoors, in their homes or evacuation centres.”

The PM is also reassuring all those seeking shelter or will need to move to evacuation centers, that all is being done to ensure the safety of people not only for TC Harold, but also with COVID-19 in mind.

“Our evacuation centers are safe. Evacuation centers are sanitized and monitored to make sure they do not surpass capacity. Those under quarantine due to the threat of coronavirus will not mix with others.”



Suva, which has been experiencing atrocious weather conditions, has seen some people still out and about.

“There are also a number of reports of winds whipping up flying debris in the Suva area. Flying debris can be deadly. Keep yourself indoors and out of harm’s way until our authorities have given the all clear that it is safe to be outdoors.”

And once TC Harold has passed, winds may subside, but the message from the Fiji Meteorological Office is that rain and flooding will continue.

Bainimarama reminding people about the dangers of rising flood waters.

“As we see flooding throughout the country, I am pleading with everyone to stay out of flood waters. Keep your children out of flood waters. These waters are deadly, unpredictable and can carry debris that can kill.”

