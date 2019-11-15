All of Viti Levu on restricted movement

All of Viti Levu has been placed on restricted movement due to TC Harold.

Director for National Disaster Management Vasiti Soko confirms the step has been taken as a precautionary measure.

Soko says everyone except emergency services are to remain in their homes.

It is expected that police will monitor the movement of people and anyone found to be loitering will be arrested.

Soko had earlier confirmed that Fijians evacuating due to TC Harold will be assisted by the disciplined forces.