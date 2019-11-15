Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
All of Viti Levu on restricted movement|Avoid W&G Friendship Plaza|25 evacuation centers activated|Family’s years of sacrifice gone in three minutes|Seven families take shelter at school in Navua|TC Harold 180km away from Nadi|Four evacuation centres set up in Nasau village|Kadavu villages preparing for the worst as TC Harold moves closer|Part of Ba town is flooded|Tornadoes are very much possible says Funaki|Labasa businesses to close at mid-day|Fallen tree blocks entry into Navoci Village|Wairiki Crossing under water|Sigatoka currently experiencing strong wind|Flood warning issued|Gusty winds experienced in the Northern Division|Widespread flooding affects roads in Viti Levu: FRA|FRA urges Fijians not to cross flooded waters|Police deployed to Nausori following tornado claims|Strong wind and rain pick up in Nadi|Central Division experiences heavy rain|Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to head our way|Malolo and Yasawa Islands brace for TC Harold|Flash flood warning in force for low lying areas|Non-essential civil servants to stay home today|
Full Coverage

TC Harold

All of Viti Levu on restricted movement

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 8, 2020 12:55 pm
National Disaster Management Vasiti Soko.

All of Viti Levu has been placed on restricted movement due to TC Harold.

Director for National Disaster Management Vasiti Soko confirms the step has been taken as a precautionary measure.

Soko says everyone except emergency services are to remain in their homes.

Article continues after advertisement

It is expected that police will monitor the movement of people and anyone found to be loitering will be arrested.

Soko had earlier confirmed that Fijians evacuating due to TC Harold will be assisted by the disciplined forces.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.