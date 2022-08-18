Shalendra Raju lodges complaint against FLP

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says a Fijian residing in New Zealand, Shailendra Raju has lodged a complaint against FLP.

The Fijian Elections Office has received a complaint against the Fiji Labour Party.

He says Raju stated that he had donated 13,000 NZD to the party but FLP had failed to issue him a receipt.

“So perhaps that will be a point of contention and the possible investigation. As you see individual themselves are coming forward to report to the FEO that they are not getting receipts from monies that they have paid and definitely it is up to the political party now to satisfy that of course the money was actually received and also the credibility of these people making these complaints will be questionable.”

Saneem says political parties are required by law to issue receipts to donors.

He has reiterated the need for political parties to adhere to the Electoral Act.

Attempts are being made to obtain comments from FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry.