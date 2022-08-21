FLP provides Raju with receipt

Shailendra Raju [Source: Facebook]

Shailendra Raju, a Fijian residing in New Zealand has this afternoon stated that he has finally received a receipt from the Fiji Labour Party.

Raju had lodged a complaint to the Fijian Elections Office against the FLP saying that the Party has failed to issue a receipt for his 1, 300 New Zealand dollar donation made on March 26th.

However, this afternoon he posted on his Facebook page that FLP Auckland Branch Secretary, Satish Chand has this afternoon provided him with the receipt.

Raju says it has taken FLP almost five months for this purported receipt to be emailed to him.

He adds the receipt has been referred to the SOE.

Raju further says the SOE will also confirm upon investigation if his money will appear under FLP 2022 donation list as required under the Electoral Act.

Raju adds the final decision of the SOE will be accepted.

When contacted this afternoon Supervisor Mohammed Saneem says they are still investigating the complaint and a decision is expected tomorrow.

We have also emailed questions to the FLP regarding the matter.