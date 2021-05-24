Home

Mismanagement led to the closure of cooperatives

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 8, 2022 3:36 pm
Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu. [Source: Parliament of Fiji]

Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu has today clarified that a lot of cooperatives were closed due to mismanagement.

While debating on the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s annual reports, some Opposition members questioned why there are less cooperatives.

Seruiratu assured the government is pro-cooperative and has revived some since 2014, but others were closed because of mismanagement.

The Minister highlights some of the cooperative members in the Northern Division were taken to Court.

“I know from the briefing that something was wrong. I handed the investigation to the police, and two of the management ended up in prison. One is from Druadrua Island, and the other cooperative officer is from Yaroi.”

Seruiratu says they are working according to the strategic development plan to revive cooperatives.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, says another major reason for the decreasing number of cooperatives is that they have grown into commercial ventures.

The Opposition has been urged by ministers to understand why cooperatives are formed and how they operate over time.

