Heated exchange in debate on audit reports

A debate on audit reports of government commercial companies,, statutory authorities and other entities led to a heated exchange in parliament.

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad continued to question the reasons for the appointment of a Commission of inquiry into the Office of the Auditor-General.

Professor Prasad also stressed that the credentials of the chairman of the commission of inquiry, Winston Thompson is highly questionable.

He claims that Thompson also had a role in the biggest financial scandal of Fiji’s history that led to the collapse of the National Bank of Fiji.

Professor Prasad says the government continues to lay the blame on the current People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka.

“Yesterday he referred to Mr Rabuka as the pied piper, he is obviously frightened that the former PM and former leader of the opposition have become a formidable political opponent by taking a large chunk of support away from FijiFirst and this is forcing the Attorney General and his party to scurry all over the country because they fear being buried in the political grave like the rats.”



Fiji First MP, Alvick Maharaj raised a point of order that the NFP Leader stick to the topic of debate.

“I don’t know what Rabuka has to do with it, I don’t know what election has to do with it, I don’t know what the National Bank of Fiji has to do with it and I don’t understand what the acting Prime Minister has to do with it. I request honorable Prasad to remain on the subject. Please debate the report that is before the Parliament. Mister Speaker I am perfectly on the subject and I can see that the honorable member is complaining like a kid who has lost all his lollies.”

Professor Prasad continued to push the issue of the appointment of Thompson and this caused the Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to raise a point of order and cleared the air on the issue.

Sayed-Khaiyum stressed that the Commission is independent to the particular report being debated in parliament adding that the NFP

Leader is using this platform to slander the Chair of the Commission of inquiry, however, Professor Prasad pressed on.

“This man was the chairman of the NBF Board who ignored the Auditor General’s Report at the time. Point of Order! Don’t Yell! Because you can’t hear yourself at the back, next thing you will be out the door next year, this year. You wish, you wish! You will be my friend. You watch it! Don’t threaten me! Honorable Member, Order!”

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau then called on Professor Prasad to stick to the details of the report being debated.